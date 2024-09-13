Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Up 9.3%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 4,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 51,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$20.68 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36.

About Nubeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.