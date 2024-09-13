Nuance Investments LLC Sells 338,123 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,675,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338,123 shares during the period. California Water Service Group accounts for approximately 4.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 4.63% of California Water Service Group worth $129,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 109.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 57,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.1 %

CWT opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $30,574.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,280.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $30,574.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,280.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $82,815.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $202,318. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

