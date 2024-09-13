Nuance Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Nuance Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,208,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,306,501 shares during the period. Mueller Water Products comprises about 2.9% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $93,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 44.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $2,751,046.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,549.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $2,751,046.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,549.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $175,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,869 shares of company stock worth $5,141,842. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $21.51.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

