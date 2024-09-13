Nuance Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific
In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,548,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:TMO opened at $614.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $234.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.73.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.