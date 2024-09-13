Nuance Investments LLC Purchases 2,291 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for 1.3% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.47% of AptarGroup worth $43,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,077,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,394,000 after buying an additional 565,511 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 805,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,395,000 after buying an additional 212,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,855,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $277,594.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,616.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,104,287 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

ATR opened at $151.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.36 and a 12 month high of $153.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.86 and a 200 day moving average of $144.84.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

