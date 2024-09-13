Nuance Investments LLC Has $36.67 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,850 shares during the period. Globe Life comprises approximately 1.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of Globe Life worth $36,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 898.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.46.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Globe Life

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.