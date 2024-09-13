Nuance Investments LLC Has $21.06 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,158,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,624 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Kenvue worth $21,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of KVUE opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

