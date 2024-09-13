Nuance Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 532,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,581,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,294,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

