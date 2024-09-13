NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $79.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 76.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.