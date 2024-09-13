Notcoin (NOT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68.56 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Notcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $784.10 million and approximately $68.56 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Notcoin

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,423,008 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,423,008.2429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00764392 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $76,358,855.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

