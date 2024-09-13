Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $88.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 343.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

