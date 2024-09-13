Niza Global (NIZA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $36,851.44

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Niza Global has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Niza Global has a market capitalization of $36,851.44 and approximately $696,709.61 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niza Global token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.00260225 BTC.

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,749,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,749,999,954 with 6,170,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00013917 USD and is down -17.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $715,721.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

