Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (NEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Michael(Mike) Sneesby purchased 125,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.35 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$169,782.75 ($113,188.50). 16.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television, video on demand, and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including 9Network, Channel 9, 9Gem, 9Go!, 9Life, and 9Rush; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, and 6PR brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, digital, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, lifestyle, sport, and entertainment content.

