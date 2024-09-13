Nick Keher Purchases 102 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher bought 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($194.74).
Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Nick Keher purchased 122 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £148.84 ($194.64).
- On Thursday, July 11th, Nick Keher acquired 146 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($196.65).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance
LON:ONT traded up GBX 5.19 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 143.69 ($1.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.51. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.40 ($3.00). The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -692.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
