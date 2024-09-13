Nick Keher Purchases 102 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Nick Keher bought 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($194.74).

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 13th, Nick Keher purchased 122 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £148.84 ($194.64).
  • On Thursday, July 11th, Nick Keher acquired 146 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($196.65).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

LON:ONT traded up GBX 5.19 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 143.69 ($1.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.51. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.40 ($3.00). The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -692.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 282 ($3.69) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.08).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.