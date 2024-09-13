Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.2 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $303.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.89. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.64 and a fifty-two week high of $318.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

