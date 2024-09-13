Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases Shares of 56,072 Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.12% of Enliven Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ELVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, COO Anish Patel sold 30,978 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $775,998.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,656,628.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 30,978 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $775,998.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,656,628.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $95,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,112. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics



Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.



