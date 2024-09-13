Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NET. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $994,062.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $16,391,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $641,516.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,084,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,629,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $994,062.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,391,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,702 shares of company stock worth $48,088,422 over the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NET stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

