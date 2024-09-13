Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys Shares of 59,129 Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $575,366.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.