NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009672 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,108.40 or 1.00056396 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001025 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.