Nexum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49,518.49 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Nexum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Nexum has a market capitalization of $12.33 million and approximately $49,518.49 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars.

