Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives $57.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $35.83 on Friday. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXT. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 228.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 290,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,904 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

