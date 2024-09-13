NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.86 and last traded at C$7.87. 35,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,995,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price target on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Haywood Securities raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.75.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of C$4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.76.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

