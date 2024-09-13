NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.70. 508,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,666,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXE. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexGen Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. HTLF Bank grew its position in NexGen Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 480,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

