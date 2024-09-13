New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Up 7.2%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 1,543,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,199,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

