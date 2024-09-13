New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Lowered to $15.00 at BTIG Research

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.53. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 329,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

