NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,102 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after acquiring an additional 950,204 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,195,000 after acquiring an additional 172,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $116.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.48. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $135.01.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

