NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,995 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $15,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 706.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

NetApp Stock Up 0.7 %

NTAP opened at $116.46 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

