Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $900.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reissued a sell rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow stock opened at $886.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $805.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $765.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $889.52.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Plc acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $11,030,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in ServiceNow by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 375.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

