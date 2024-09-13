Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKYGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 11,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 8,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Nedbank Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53.

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.4167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Nedbank Group’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

