NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Sells $882,000.00 in Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,824,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NBTB stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.64. 175,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,561. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.50. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBTB. Raymond James lowered NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $796,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $11,434,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 978.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 82,071 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

