NanoXplore Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a report issued on Thursday, September 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

GRA opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of C$1.87 and a 52 week high of C$3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.49. The firm has a market cap of C$392.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.27.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

