Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.37

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 124907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Down 9.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

