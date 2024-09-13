Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.85

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 1644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Nabtesco Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Nabtesco Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots’ joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

