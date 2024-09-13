MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $240.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 23,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,044. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $335.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.12. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

