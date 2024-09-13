MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $240.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MYTE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.32. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $329.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

