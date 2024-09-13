Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Muncy Columbia Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

CCFN stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.00. 5,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

Muncy Columbia Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Muncy Columbia Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Muncy Columbia Financial

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

