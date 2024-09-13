Mumu the Bull One Day Volume Reaches $1.67 Million (MUMU)

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Mumu the Bull has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Mumu the Bull token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mumu the Bull has a total market cap of $85.50 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000089 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Mumu the Bull Token Profile

Mumu the Bull’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official website is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, "Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00003708 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $1,910,044.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using U.S. dollars.

