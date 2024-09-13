Mullen Automotive Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 17th (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 16th.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 119,282,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,881,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $75.00.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.