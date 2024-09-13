Mullen Automotive Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 17th (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 16th.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 119,282,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,881,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

