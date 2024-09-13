Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 1.1% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 9,836,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 12,295,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 4.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Individual Stocks vs. Index Funds: Which Is Right for You?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.