Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 1.1% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 9,836,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 12,295,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

