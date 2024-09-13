Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 999 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 105.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 49,740 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $708,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $57.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

