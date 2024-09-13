Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 9,656 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 93.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.1 %

C opened at $57.34 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.