Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 522 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NetApp by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 950,204 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 46.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,195,000 after buying an additional 172,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $116.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus boosted their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

