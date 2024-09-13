Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 3,127 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,064. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average of $70.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.