Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 104,300 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,300 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,210,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $105,328,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TME. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

