Morningstar Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,416 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $18,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after buying an additional 1,547,664 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,872,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $29.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

