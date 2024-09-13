Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,894 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,513,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $686.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $659.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $294.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,048 shares of company stock worth $99,493,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.