Moonriver Price Up 8.6% This Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $86.37 million and $5.34 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonriver has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $9.48 or 0.00016291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,516,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,109,266 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

