MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MLTX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.45.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.11 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

