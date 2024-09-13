Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 91,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 132,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.19 million, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64.

About Montero Mining and Exploration

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

