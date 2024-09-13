Monterey Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MCACU) Trading Down 51.1%

Shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MCACU – Get Free Report) were down 51.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.
Monterey Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.
About Monterey Capital Acquisition
Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on acquiring, merging with, engaging in capital stock exchange with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, engaging in contractual arrangements, or engaging in any other similar business combination with a single operating entity, or one or more related or unrelated operating entities operating in any sector.
